Vietnam's Export Surge: A Double-Edged Sword in Global Trade

Vietnam's exports to the U.S. account for 30% of its GDP, making it vulnerable to tariffs. Post-2018 trade shifts from China to Vietnam attracted major firms like Samsung and Nike. With $142.4 billion in exports, it's now a key player in global supply chains, yet faces trade imbalances and tariff threats.

Updated: 25-02-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:14 IST
Vietnam's goods exports to the United States made up 30% of its GDP last year, the highest proportion among America's primary trade partners, a Reuters analysis of public data reveals. This economic dependency renders Vietnam particularly susceptible to retaliatory tariffs.

The Southeast Asian nation saw a significant influx of foreign investment after the first Trump administration launched a trade war with Beijing in 2018. In pursuit of tariff avoidance, multinational corporations shifted production from China to Vietnam, setting up operations for companies like South Korea's Samsung, Taiwan's Foxconn, and major American brands including Apple, Intel, and Nike. This shift has not only ingrained Vietnam into global supply chains but also strengthened economic ties with the U.S., which now receives 29% of Vietnamese exports, based on local customs data.

In 2022, Vietnam emerged as the sixth largest exporter to the U.S., with shipments valued at $142.4 billion, trailing only Mexico, China, Canada, Germany, and Japan. U.N. trade statistics show Vietnam's U.S. exports accounted for 30% of its $468 billion GDP, US-defined partners. Only Mexico approaches similar exposure, with its exports representing 27.6% of its GDP.

Vietnam's significant trade imbalance exacerbates its exposure to U.S. tariffs. Last year, it had the fourth-largest trade surplus with the U.S., following China, the EU, and Mexico. This, coupled with its placement on the U.S. watchlist for potential currency manipulation, suggests looming challenges in its trade dynamic.

