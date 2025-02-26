Federal Workforce Turmoil: Musk's Ultimatum Creates Ripple Effects

On Tuesday, federal employees were thrust into uncertainty as billionaire Elon Musk issued an ultimatum demanding they justify their roles or face termination. This directive, backed by President Donald Trump, has divided the federal bureaucracy with conflicting compliance instructions.

Amidst this turmoil, twenty-one employees resigned from what Musk has rebranded as the Department of Government Efficiency, formerly the United States Digital Service. Their mass resignation is a protest against the ongoing cost-cutting campaign that they argue threatens essential government services.

Coupled with Trump's ambiguous stance about semi-termination, the situation reveals fractures within his administration. Musk's directive has sent shockwaves across several federal agencies as they grapple with unclear guidance while Musk's presence looms large over impending staff downsizing plans.

