Nasdaq Surges as Nvidia's AI Impact Echoes Across Wall Street

The tech-focused Nasdaq propelled Wall Street's principal indexes higher on Wednesday, largely due to a resurgence in chip stocks ahead of crucial Nvidia earnings that could illuminate future AI demand.

By mid-morning, the Dow Jones had climbed 122.51 points to 43,743.67, while the S&P 500 grew by 42.56 points to 5,997.81, and the Nasdaq surged by 211.83 points to 19,238.21. Technology stocks had increased by 1.8%, with Nvidia leading gains in the semiconductor sector.

Nvidia's stock rose by 4.4%, supported by similar performances from Broadcom and AMD, contributing to a 2.6% rise in the semiconductor index. This surge occurred despite market jitters from new low-cost AI models by China's DeepSeek, which challenged the dominance of Big Tech's AI investments.

