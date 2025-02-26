Nasdaq Surges as Nvidia's AI Impact Echoes Across Wall Street
The Nasdaq leads a Wall Street rally driven by tech stocks, particularly semiconductors, as Nvidia gears up to release results pivotal for AI demand. Broader market activity is stirred by economic data, tax cuts, and trade policy developments affecting the financial landscape.
The tech-focused Nasdaq propelled Wall Street's principal indexes higher on Wednesday, largely due to a resurgence in chip stocks ahead of crucial Nvidia earnings that could illuminate future AI demand.
By mid-morning, the Dow Jones had climbed 122.51 points to 43,743.67, while the S&P 500 grew by 42.56 points to 5,997.81, and the Nasdaq surged by 211.83 points to 19,238.21. Technology stocks had increased by 1.8%, with Nvidia leading gains in the semiconductor sector.
Nvidia's stock rose by 4.4%, supported by similar performances from Broadcom and AMD, contributing to a 2.6% rise in the semiconductor index. This surge occurred despite market jitters from new low-cost AI models by China's DeepSeek, which challenged the dominance of Big Tech's AI investments.
