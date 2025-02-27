Whatfix Unveils ScreenSense: Revolutionizing Digital Workflows with AI
Whatfix launches ScreenSense, a pioneering AI technology for its Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), enhancing user experience and workflow efficiency. ScreenSense utilizes advanced algorithms and AI to provide intuitive digital experiences. The company celebrates significant achievements in 2024, including robust revenue growth, new partnerships, and recognition in AI innovation.
- Country:
- India
Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Platforms, has introduced ScreenSense, a cutting-edge AI technology enhancing its product suite. ScreenSense employs sophisticated algorithms to improve digital workflows, ensuring tasks are intuitive and efficient. It signifies Whatfix's commitment to advancing enterprise technology adoption and driving productivity.
In 2024, Whatfix marked a year of growth and innovation, achieving a 38% revenue increase and acquiring new Fortune 500 clients. The company has expanded its capabilities with AI-driven features and strengthened its leadership in digital adoption through strategic partnerships and industry recognition.
Whatfix's expansion continues globally with its enhanced focus on AI integration and market penetration in key sectors such as insurance and banking. Supported by significant funding, the company is poised to redefine digital adoption by leveraging AI to enrich user experiences and drive technological transformation across industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bayer CropScience Faces Profit Plunge Despite Revenue Growth
Carborundum Universal Reports Lower Q3 Net Profit But Sees Revenue Growth
Reddit Faces Traffic Dip Despite International Revenue Growth
Epigral Ltd Plans Explosive Revenue Growth with Specialty Chemicals Focus
Indian Companies Anticipate Modest Revenue Growth Amid Rural Demand Surge