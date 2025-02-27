Whatfix Unveils ScreenSense: Revolutionizing Digital Workflows with AI

Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Platforms, has introduced ScreenSense, a cutting-edge AI technology enhancing its product suite. ScreenSense employs sophisticated algorithms to improve digital workflows, ensuring tasks are intuitive and efficient. It signifies Whatfix's commitment to advancing enterprise technology adoption and driving productivity.

In 2024, Whatfix marked a year of growth and innovation, achieving a 38% revenue increase and acquiring new Fortune 500 clients. The company has expanded its capabilities with AI-driven features and strengthened its leadership in digital adoption through strategic partnerships and industry recognition.

Whatfix's expansion continues globally with its enhanced focus on AI integration and market penetration in key sectors such as insurance and banking. Supported by significant funding, the company is poised to redefine digital adoption by leveraging AI to enrich user experiences and drive technological transformation across industries.

