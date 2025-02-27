Tech Giants Under Scrutiny: U.S. House Judiciary Committee's Bold Move

In a significant development, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas to eight prominent technology companies. These include Alphabet, Meta, Apple, and X Corp, as the committee seeks to gather insights into their communications with other nations regarding compliance with laws influencing speech.

The subpoenas, dispatched on Wednesday by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican, highlight a growing concern over how these tech giants manage international regulations related to free speech.

Amazon, Microsoft, Rumble, and TikTok are also on the list of companies expected to provide details, underscoring the broad scope of this legislative inquiry into the intersection of technology and free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)