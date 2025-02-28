SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Coinbase Amid Crypto Policy Shift

The battle between Coinbase and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has officially concluded. On Thursday, the SEC filed to dismiss its lawsuit against the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, turning the page on a case that marked significant regulatory tensions within the crypto industry.

The lawsuit, filed in 2023, accused Coinbase of contravening SEC rules by facilitating trading in crypto tokens that the agency claimed should have been registered as securities. However, Coinbase, supported by much of the crypto sphere, contended that these digital assets differ fundamentally from traditional securities like stocks and bonds.

A key point of contention also involved Coinbase's 'staking' program. Nonetheless, with a change in leadership and crypto policy direction under President Donald Trump, the SEC, now led by crypto-friendly figures, appears poised to reevaluate its stance on such matters, prioritizing reforms over stringent litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)