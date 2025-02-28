Truecopy's Contract Assist: Revolutionizing Contract Management

Pune, [28th Feb 2025] — Truecopy Credentials has introduced Contract Assist, a groundbreaking solution aimed at modernizing contract processes for businesses. This innovative tool streamlines the creation and distribution of contracts, allowing firms to effortlessly produce and send hundreds of personalized contracts. It features state-specific eStamps embedding and real-time activity monitoring through the TRUESigner One portal.

Sonia Soman, CEO at Truecopy Credentials, states, "Contract Assist revolutionizes how large volumes of contracts are handled." The product eliminates manual processes, enhances speed, and ensures compliance, accuracy, and security, making it a pivotal tool for organizations.

The TRUESigner One platform operates as a comprehensive hub, facilitating everything from document inception to signature completion. The user-friendly interface keeps stakeholders informed, boosting operational efficiency. Truecopy Credentials, a leader in digital signature solutions, serves over 3,000 clients, promoting business efficiency through secure, innovative digital products.

