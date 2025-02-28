Stock Markets React to Inflation Data and Trade Tensions

U.S. stock index futures experienced modest growth on Friday as investors keenly awaited significant inflation data. The Personal Consumption Expenditure index, favored by the Federal Reserve, is expected to reflect a 2.5% rise in January, guiding upcoming monetary policy moves.

The market remains wary of potential inflation fueled by the Trump administration's trade restrictions. Reports suggest rising tariffs and economic uncertainties could spell trouble if inflation rates exceed expectations, posing challenges for policymakers.

Amidst these uncertainties, major tech firms like Nvidia and Dell are under scrutiny as Wall Street notes concerns regarding AI infrastructure investments and profit forecasts, leading to substantial market value losses.

