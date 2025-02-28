Left Menu

Stock Markets React to Inflation Data and Trade Tensions

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday amid anticipation of crucial inflation data, with figures showing moderate price increases. However, concerns over potential trade policies by the Trump administration and tech sector overspending have led to declines. Key companies such as Dell, HP, and Nvidia face pressure due to forecasted financial challenges.

U.S. stock index futures experienced modest growth on Friday as investors keenly awaited significant inflation data. The Personal Consumption Expenditure index, favored by the Federal Reserve, is expected to reflect a 2.5% rise in January, guiding upcoming monetary policy moves.

The market remains wary of potential inflation fueled by the Trump administration's trade restrictions. Reports suggest rising tariffs and economic uncertainties could spell trouble if inflation rates exceed expectations, posing challenges for policymakers.

Amidst these uncertainties, major tech firms like Nvidia and Dell are under scrutiny as Wall Street notes concerns regarding AI infrastructure investments and profit forecasts, leading to substantial market value losses.

