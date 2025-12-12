Asian Markets Gain Amid Tech Sector Jitters

Asian stocks climbed in early trade on Friday, inspired by overnight gains on Wall Street, although a drop in Oracle's shares unnerved the technology sector. This volatility occurred amid rapid adjustments to a Federal Reserve interest rate cut and a less hawkish stance than anticipated.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, increased by 0.7%, following mostly positive U.S. markets. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 outperformed, boosted by a 6% rise in Softbank Group shares after discussions surfaced about acquiring U.S. data center firm Switch Inc.

Oracle's 13% share plunge prompted tech anxiety, questioning AI investment returns. Broader tech support emerged after Broadcom's favorable revenue projection tempered by profit margin concerns, led to a 5% share dip in extended trading. The U.S. dollar hit a two-month low after unemployment claims rose while U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and renewed peace negotiations with Russia and Ukraine influenced other markets.

