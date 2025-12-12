Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd Expands into High-Tech Sectors with Acquisition
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is acquiring RRP Electronics to enter semiconductor and high-tech sectors. Post-acquisition, the Mumbai-based company will be renamed RRP Electronics India Ltd. Promoted by Rajendra Chodankar, the deal will boost entry into semiconductors, electro-optics, and medical devices sectors.
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in RRP Electronics, a strategic move that will allow entry into the high-technology arenas of semiconductors and medical devices.
The Mumbai-based company's latest venture signifies a major push towards advanced sectors, as the acquisition deal enters its final stages without financial specifics disclosed.
Currently renowned for its expertise in advanced outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing, RRP Electronics will pave the way for Indian Link Chain Manufacturers, promoted by Rajendra Chodankar, to rebrand as RRP Electronics India Ltd, thus marking its foray into burgeoning high-tech markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
