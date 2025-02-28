Left Menu

Skype Bows Out: Microsoft's Iconic Calling Service Retires After Two Decades

Microsoft is set to retire Skype on May 5 to focus on its Teams service. Skype, founded in 2003, revolutionized global communication, but struggled against rivals like Zoom. Its technology didn't adapt well to smartphones, and now users will be transitioned to Teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:47 IST
Skype Bows Out: Microsoft's Iconic Calling Service Retires After Two Decades

Microsoft has announced that Skype, its pioneering internet calling service, will cease operations on May 5. This decision is part of a broader strategy to concentrate efforts on the company's homegrown Teams platform, a move aimed at simplifying Microsoft's communication offerings.

Skype, launched in 2003, initially disrupted the landline industry with cost-effective audio and video calls, eventually becoming a household name with hundreds of millions of users. However, the platform has lagged behind competitors like Zoom and Slack, primarily due to its inability to seamlessly adapt to smartphone technology.

As the world shifted towards remote work during the pandemic, Microsoft championed Teams by integrating it with other Office applications, targeting corporate users. Users will be able to log into Teams with existing Skype credentials, enabling a smooth transition. This marks the latest phaseout of Microsoft's ventures, akin to the decline of Internet Explorer and Windows Phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025