Skype Bows Out: Microsoft's Iconic Calling Service Retires After Two Decades

Microsoft has announced that Skype, its pioneering internet calling service, will cease operations on May 5. This decision is part of a broader strategy to concentrate efforts on the company's homegrown Teams platform, a move aimed at simplifying Microsoft's communication offerings.

Skype, launched in 2003, initially disrupted the landline industry with cost-effective audio and video calls, eventually becoming a household name with hundreds of millions of users. However, the platform has lagged behind competitors like Zoom and Slack, primarily due to its inability to seamlessly adapt to smartphone technology.

As the world shifted towards remote work during the pandemic, Microsoft championed Teams by integrating it with other Office applications, targeting corporate users. Users will be able to log into Teams with existing Skype credentials, enabling a smooth transition. This marks the latest phaseout of Microsoft's ventures, akin to the decline of Internet Explorer and Windows Phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)