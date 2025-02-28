Left Menu

Microsoft Bids Farewell to Skype: The End of an Era

Microsoft will retire Skype on May 5, shifting focus to its Teams service. Skype pioneered internet calling and had millions of users but couldn't compete with rivals like Zoom. Skype's decline is attributed to outdated technology, and users will transition to Teams easily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:10 IST
Microsoft Bids Farewell to Skype: The End of an Era

Microsoft has announced the end of an era with the retirement of its iconic service, Skype, on May 5. The decision aims to streamline efforts on its in-house communication platform, Teams.

Initially launched in 2003, Skype revolutionized cross-border communication through its audio and video call services, boasting hundreds of millions of users during its peak years. However, the platform struggled to compete against more user-friendly rivals like Zoom, primarily due to outdated technology as smartphones took center stage.

Microsoft assures a seamless transition for existing Skype users, who will retain their chats and contacts by logging into Teams with current credentials. This move underscores Microsoft's broader strategy to integrate Teams within its Office suite, targeting business users. Despite Skype's decline, Teams enjoys robust growth with 320 million active monthly users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025