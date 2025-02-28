Microsoft Bids Farewell to Skype: The End of an Era

Microsoft has announced the end of an era with the retirement of its iconic service, Skype, on May 5. The decision aims to streamline efforts on its in-house communication platform, Teams.

Initially launched in 2003, Skype revolutionized cross-border communication through its audio and video call services, boasting hundreds of millions of users during its peak years. However, the platform struggled to compete against more user-friendly rivals like Zoom, primarily due to outdated technology as smartphones took center stage.

Microsoft assures a seamless transition for existing Skype users, who will retain their chats and contacts by logging into Teams with current credentials. This move underscores Microsoft's broader strategy to integrate Teams within its Office suite, targeting business users. Despite Skype's decline, Teams enjoys robust growth with 320 million active monthly users.

(With inputs from agencies.)