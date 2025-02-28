Left Menu

Microsoft Retires Skype: The End of an Era for Video Calling

Microsoft is set to retire Skype in May, shifting its focus entirely to Microsoft Teams. Although once a pioneer in internet-based phone calls, Skype will now serve as part of a broader communication tool transition, and users can continue with their accounts on Microsoft Teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Redmond | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:41 IST
Microsoft Retires Skype: The End of an Era for Video Calling
  • Country:
  • United States

Microsoft has announced the closure of its video-calling service, Skype, which it acquired for $8.5 billion in 2011. The shutdown is planned for May, with services transitioning to Microsoft Teams.

Skype users will be able to access Teams using their current accounts, as Microsoft shifts its focus. This move underscores a strategic pivot in online communication methodologies.

Originally founded in 2003 and sold to eBay in 2005, Skype was quintessential in internet communication, boasting 170 million users worldwide by 2011. It was even used during Donald Trump's presidency for White House interactions, highlighting its role in modern digital communication history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025