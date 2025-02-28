Microsoft Retires Skype: The End of an Era for Video Calling
Microsoft is set to retire Skype in May, shifting its focus entirely to Microsoft Teams. Although once a pioneer in internet-based phone calls, Skype will now serve as part of a broader communication tool transition, and users can continue with their accounts on Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft has announced the closure of its video-calling service, Skype, which it acquired for $8.5 billion in 2011. The shutdown is planned for May, with services transitioning to Microsoft Teams.
Skype users will be able to access Teams using their current accounts, as Microsoft shifts its focus. This move underscores a strategic pivot in online communication methodologies.
Originally founded in 2003 and sold to eBay in 2005, Skype was quintessential in internet communication, boasting 170 million users worldwide by 2011. It was even used during Donald Trump's presidency for White House interactions, highlighting its role in modern digital communication history.
