Left Menu

Bitcoin's Resurgence Fueled by Trump's Strategic Reserve Proposal

Bitcoin soared over 20% following a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to establish a crypto strategic reserve. The creation of this reserve, including various digital currencies, spurred optimism, leading to a significant rally. While prices surged, concerns about potential funding sources were raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:53 IST
Bitcoin's Resurgence Fueled by Trump's Strategic Reserve Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable turn of events, Bitcoin surged more than 20% on Monday, catalyzed by U.S. President Donald Trump's latest strategic reserve proposal which includes an array of cryptocurrencies. This proposal, sought to create a stockpile inclusive of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, set the crypto market ablaze.

The announcement was made via a post on Truth Social, wherein Trump revealed that the core of this strategic reserve would be Bitcoin and Ethereum. This drove the world's largest cryptocurrency to jump about 20% from its November lows, reversing a series of setbacks caused by regulatory uncertainties.

Despite the positive momentum in crypto prices, analysts warn of potential pitfalls regarding funding sources for this reserve. Speculation surrounds whether the assets will be procured through taxpayer money or from cryptocurrencies seized through law enforcement, fueling debates on the implications for market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025