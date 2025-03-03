Left Menu

CTOtalk Chennai: Insights on Flipkart's Seamless Payment Innovations

CTOtalk, a leading platform for tech leaders, hosted a session in Chennai to discuss Flipkart's cutting-edge payment technology. The event featured Aamir Ashraf Aazmi, who shared insights on distributed systems, AI, and digital transformation. Attendees engaged in discussions on scalable payment systems and tech innovations.

Updated: 03-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:02 IST
In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the technology leadership platform CTOtalk recently hosted an exclusive session with Flipkart, one of India's foremost e-commerce entities. The event, aimed at provoking thought leadership and innovation, focused on the mechanics behind Flipkart's seamless payment systems and featured insights from Aamir Ashraf Aazmi, Principal Architect at Flipkart.

A key highlight of the session was a deep dive into the technology infrastructure managing Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which emphasized distributed systems and high-speed payment solutions. Participants, including senior engineers and tech enthusiasts, engaged in lively discussions exploring AI, cloud computing, and digital transformations reshaping the industry.

CTOtalk, spearheaded by Kissflow leadership, continues its mission to connect India's tech experts, facilitating discussions on emerging tech tools, scalable systems, and AI-powered business transformation, with their next event set for Hyderabad in March 2025.

