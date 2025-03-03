Digital Literacy Drive: Andhra's Tech-Enabled Transformation

In an ambitious move to boost digital literacy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to ensure every resident can utilize the state's digital governance systems. Naidu urged all district collectors to enhance awareness about Mana Mitra, a WhatsApp-based platform for accessing government services.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for widespread digital knowledge, stating that all residents should comfortably use WhatsApp Governance. This initiative allows citizens to obtain important documents and lodge complaints without visiting government offices, making governance more accessible.

IT and RTGS Secretary K Bhaskar reported progress, noting that Mana Mitra currently supports 200 services. By month-end, this figure is expected to increase to 350, eventually reaching 500 services, reflecting the state's commitment to digital governance.

