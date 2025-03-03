Left Menu

High-Tech Rescue: Robos Considered to Save Trapped SLBC Tunnel Workers

In a bid to rescue eight trapped individuals in the SLBC project tunnel, Telangana officials are considering deploying robots. Challenges, including slush and water, have impeded progress. The state government emphasizes using modern technology and assures complete efforts for the safety of the entrapped workers.

  • India

Ten days after the SLBC project tunnel collapse in Telangana, the government is considering deploying robots in the ongoing rescue mission to safeguard personnel from harm, officials confirmed on Monday.

Rescue teams face significant challenges due to large volumes of slush and water inside the tunnel. Despite these conditions, experts from various agencies, including the NDRF, Indian Army, and Navy, are working tirelessly to free the trapped engineers and laborers since February 22.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad highlighted the deliberations about using robotic technology in the rescue efforts to ensure the safety of rescuers. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested employing robos to mitigate risks. Operations, including dewatering and soil removal, are ongoing, with technological advancements being leveraged wherever possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

