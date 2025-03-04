Left Menu

Transforming Networks: Jio's Revolutionary Open Telecom AI Platform

Jio Platforms collaborates with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia to develop an Open Telecom AI Platform aimed at enhancing network efficiency and security. This initiative integrates AI across network operations, creating autonomous, self-optimizing networks that improve user experiences and drive new revenue opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:12 IST
Jio Platforms is set to revolutionize network operations by teaming up with technology giants AMD, Cisco, and Nokia to develop an Open Telecom AI Platform. This groundbreaking partnership is poised to enhance network security and efficiency while reducing technological costs, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The collaborative effort introduces a multi-domain intelligence framework designed to integrate AI and automation into every layer of network operations. "In collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, we aim to transform networks into self-optimizing, customer-aware ecosystems," stated Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio.

Highlighting the significance of this development, Nokia's President, Pekka Lundmark, emphasized the platform's capacity to optimize Jio's network investments through enhanced performance and customer experience. With the expertise of AMD's high-performance computing solutions and Cisco's industry leadership, this platform marks a significant advancement in AI-driven network infrastructure.

