Transforming Networks: Jio's Revolutionary Open Telecom AI Platform

Jio Platforms is set to revolutionize network operations by teaming up with technology giants AMD, Cisco, and Nokia to develop an Open Telecom AI Platform. This groundbreaking partnership is poised to enhance network security and efficiency while reducing technological costs, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The collaborative effort introduces a multi-domain intelligence framework designed to integrate AI and automation into every layer of network operations. "In collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, we aim to transform networks into self-optimizing, customer-aware ecosystems," stated Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio.

Highlighting the significance of this development, Nokia's President, Pekka Lundmark, emphasized the platform's capacity to optimize Jio's network investments through enhanced performance and customer experience. With the expertise of AMD's high-performance computing solutions and Cisco's industry leadership, this platform marks a significant advancement in AI-driven network infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)