Devastating Gas Explosion Rocks San Francisco Bay Area Neighborhood

A catastrophic gas explosion led to a severe fire in a San Francisco Bay Area neighborhood on Thursday, destroying at least one home and injuring six individuals. The blast, which rocked the city of Hayward, shattered windows and sent tremors through nearby houses, prompting immediate emergency response.

According to fire officials, the explosion occurred when a construction crew unintentionally damaged an underground gas pipe. Pacific Gas & Electric Co confirmed that the line was compromised around 7:35 am but it wasn't caused by their workers. The gas flow was halted at 9:25 am, shortly before the explosion ensued.

The dramatic incident was captured on a Nest doorbell camera, showing the powerful blast erupting from a home, flinging debris and thick smoke into the sky. First responders arrived as flames continued to spread, with efforts swiftly underway to manage the blaze and rescue those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)