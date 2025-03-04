India's AI Ambitions: Godrej's Vision for a Smart Future

Nadir Godrej, the Managing Director of Godrej Industries, has emphasized India's enormous potential to become a pivotal global center for Artificial Intelligence solutions, citing the country's existing strengths in technology and Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Godrej articulated a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, driven by technological advancements, education reforms, and enhanced business conditions. He stressed the importance of integrating more women into the workforce as a critical growth factor.

Godrej announced significant investments in Madhya Pradesh, including the expansion of a factory in Malanpur, poised to become Asia's largest soap factory. This initiative, along with other projects by Godrej Properties and Godrej Agrovet, underscores Madhya Pradesh's strategic attraction for investors due to its robust economy and progressive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)