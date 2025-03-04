Left Menu

India's AI Ambitions: Godrej's Vision for a Smart Future

Nadir Godrej, MD of Godrej Industries, believes India can become a global hub for Artificial Intelligence. Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit, he highlighted India's prowess in technology and GCCs, and the need for education reforms and women's workforce participation to fuel economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:27 IST
  • India

Nadir Godrej, the Managing Director of Godrej Industries, has emphasized India's enormous potential to become a pivotal global center for Artificial Intelligence solutions, citing the country's existing strengths in technology and Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Godrej articulated a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, driven by technological advancements, education reforms, and enhanced business conditions. He stressed the importance of integrating more women into the workforce as a critical growth factor.

Godrej announced significant investments in Madhya Pradesh, including the expansion of a factory in Malanpur, poised to become Asia's largest soap factory. This initiative, along with other projects by Godrej Properties and Godrej Agrovet, underscores Madhya Pradesh's strategic attraction for investors due to its robust economy and progressive policies.

