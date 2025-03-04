Arab Summit Supports Egyptian Gaza Plan
An Arab summit has endorsed an Egyptian plan for Gaza, urging international support. This plan challenges US President Trump's vision of turning Gaza into a Middle East Riviera. Trump's unexpected declaration of US control over Gaza and its transformation has stirred reactions in the Arab world.
An Arab summit has adopted an Egyptian proposal for the future of Gaza, according to a draft communique released on Tuesday. The communique calls on international communities and financial institutions to quickly back this initiative, reflecting a growing regional consensus on Palestinian issues.
The Egyptian plan is seen as a direct rebuttal to U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitious vision of a Middle East Riviera in Gaza. Trump's surprise announcement that the United States would assume control over the region, resettle its population, and pursue significant development, has sparked outrage across the Arab world.
Leaders from various Arab nations have expressed their disapproval of Trump's strategy, asserting that it undermines regional interests and overlooks the complex realities faced by the Palestinian population in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Showdown Looms Over Trump's Push to Oust Whistleblower Watchdog
Nuclear Shakeup: Trump Administration's Firing Reversal at NNSA
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Whistleblower Protection Case
Diplomatic Dance: Marco Rubio's Middle East Talks
No Room for Concessions: Lavrov Stands Firm Ahead of Trump Talks