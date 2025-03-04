Arab Summit Supports Egyptian Gaza Plan

An Arab summit has adopted an Egyptian proposal for the future of Gaza, according to a draft communique released on Tuesday. The communique calls on international communities and financial institutions to quickly back this initiative, reflecting a growing regional consensus on Palestinian issues.

The Egyptian plan is seen as a direct rebuttal to U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitious vision of a Middle East Riviera in Gaza. Trump's surprise announcement that the United States would assume control over the region, resettle its population, and pursue significant development, has sparked outrage across the Arab world.

Leaders from various Arab nations have expressed their disapproval of Trump's strategy, asserting that it undermines regional interests and overlooks the complex realities faced by the Palestinian population in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)