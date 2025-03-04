Left Menu

Egypt's Ambitious $53 Billion Gaza Reconstruction Plan Unveiled

Egypt has unveiled a $53 billion plan to reconstruct Gaza, featuring redevelopment maps and AI-generated visuals. The 112-page document outlines initiatives including a commercial harbour, technology hub, and beach hotels to transform the region's infrastructure and community life.

Updated: 04-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Qatar

Egypt's $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza is set to transform the region with vibrant initiatives. Details from the 112-page document were revealed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan consists of redevelopment maps and vibrant, AI-generated images depicting future housing developments, gardens, and community centers.

Highlighting key infrastructure, the plan incorporates a commercial harbour, a state-of-the-art technology hub, and luxury beach hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

