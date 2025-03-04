Egypt's Ambitious $53 Billion Gaza Reconstruction Plan Unveiled

Egypt's $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza is set to transform the region with vibrant initiatives. Details from the 112-page document were revealed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan consists of redevelopment maps and vibrant, AI-generated images depicting future housing developments, gardens, and community centers.

Highlighting key infrastructure, the plan incorporates a commercial harbour, a state-of-the-art technology hub, and luxury beach hotels.

