Egypt's Ambitious $53 Billion Gaza Reconstruction Plan Unveiled
Egypt has unveiled a $53 billion plan to reconstruct Gaza, featuring redevelopment maps and AI-generated visuals. The 112-page document outlines initiatives including a commercial harbour, technology hub, and beach hotels to transform the region's infrastructure and community life.
Updated: 04-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:59 IST
Egypt's $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza is set to transform the region with vibrant initiatives. Details from the 112-page document were revealed by Reuters on Tuesday.
The plan consists of redevelopment maps and vibrant, AI-generated images depicting future housing developments, gardens, and community centers.
Highlighting key infrastructure, the plan incorporates a commercial harbour, a state-of-the-art technology hub, and luxury beach hotels.
