Zelenskiy's Strategic Pause on Military Aid

In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he has directed key officials, including the defense minister and diplomats, to acquire detailed information about military support after the U.S. announced a halt in aid.

During his regular video address, Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of keeping the Ukrainian people informed to avoid speculation about the U.S. decision. He stated, "People should not be left to guess," emphasizing transparency in the matter.

The president reiterated that maintaining a solid partnership with the United States is essential for achieving peace, declaring that prolonging the war is not an option for Ukraine. He called for continued diplomatic dialogue.

