Zelenskiy's Strategic Pause on Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tasked his defense minister and other officials with securing precise information about military supplies following the United States' decision to pause aid. He emphasized the importance of strong relations with the U.S. to end the ongoing conflict.

In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he has directed key officials, including the defense minister and diplomats, to acquire detailed information about military support after the U.S. announced a halt in aid.

During his regular video address, Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of keeping the Ukrainian people informed to avoid speculation about the U.S. decision. He stated, "People should not be left to guess," emphasizing transparency in the matter.

The president reiterated that maintaining a solid partnership with the United States is essential for achieving peace, declaring that prolonging the war is not an option for Ukraine. He called for continued diplomatic dialogue.

