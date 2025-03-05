Navy Sidelines Lockheed in Stealth Fighter Race

The U.S. Navy has decided to exclude Lockheed Martin Corp from the race to develop its next-generation carrier-based stealth fighter, according to sources familiar with the matter. This move is part of a strategic plan to strengthen the Navy's stance against China's growing military presence.

The Navy will pursue designs from Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp for the F/A-XX program, which will succeed the aging F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fleet, a staple of naval aviation since the 1990s.

Lockheed Martin has not provided any comment regarding its exclusion from the program as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)