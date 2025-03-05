Malaysia Probes AI Chip Shipment Linked to Singapore Fraud

Malaysia has launched an investigation into potential breaches of local laws regarding the shipment of servers linked to a fraud case in Singapore. These servers may contain advanced chips that fall under U.S. export controls.

The case involves three men charged with fraud in Singapore, connected to the transfer of Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips to Chinese AI firm DeepSeek. Singaporean authorities have reported that U.S.-supplied servers were shipped to Malaysia, potentially containing Nvidia chips subject to export restrictions.

Malaysia's trade ministry stated its commitment to determining if any laws were broken and is collaborating with both the U.S. and Singapore to address the trade issue involving sanctioned chips. Simultaneously, the U.S. is examining whether DeepSeek has utilized restricted U.S. chips.

(With inputs from agencies.)