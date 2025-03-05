Left Menu

Malaysia Probes AI Chip Shipment Linked to Singapore Fraud

Malaysia is investigating potential breaches of local laws in the shipment of servers linked to a Singapore fraud case, involving chips potentially under U.S. export controls. The case involves the transfer of Nvidia AI chips to Chinese firm DeepSeek, with Malaysia, Singapore, and the U.S. conducting investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:16 IST
Malaysia Probes AI Chip Shipment Linked to Singapore Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia has launched an investigation into potential breaches of local laws regarding the shipment of servers linked to a fraud case in Singapore. These servers may contain advanced chips that fall under U.S. export controls.

The case involves three men charged with fraud in Singapore, connected to the transfer of Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips to Chinese AI firm DeepSeek. Singaporean authorities have reported that U.S.-supplied servers were shipped to Malaysia, potentially containing Nvidia chips subject to export restrictions.

Malaysia's trade ministry stated its commitment to determining if any laws were broken and is collaborating with both the U.S. and Singapore to address the trade issue involving sanctioned chips. Simultaneously, the U.S. is examining whether DeepSeek has utilized restricted U.S. chips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025