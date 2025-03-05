The SaaS Stalemate: Implementation Delays Hampering Indian Enterprises

A staggering 75% of Indian enterprises that adopted Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions since 2020 are grappling with significant implementation delays. This has resulted in a 57% average timeline overrun and a 43% cost overrun, the latest survey reveals.

Conducted by IDC and commissioned by Zoho, the "IDC State of SaaS Adoption in India Survey 2024" underscores the business toll of these setbacks. Enterprises incurred average losses of Rs 5.6 crore in missed opportunities, alongside dips in productivity and customer experience.

Zoho CEO, Mani Vembu, and IDC's Associate Vice President, Sharath Srinivasamurthy, stress the necessity for a strategic, platform-driven approach. Such a model, leveraging automation and contextual intelligence, can accelerate SaaS implementation, reducing disruptions and accelerating digital transformation.

