The SaaS Stalemate: Implementation Delays Hampering Indian Enterprises
A survey by IDC, commissioned by Zoho, highlights significant implementation delays in SaaS adoption among Indian enterprises since 2020, leading to cost and timeline overruns. These setbacks impact productivity and competitiveness. Enterprises are urged to adopt strategic, platform-driven approaches to mitigate these challenges and enhance the value of digital investments.
A staggering 75% of Indian enterprises that adopted Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions since 2020 are grappling with significant implementation delays. This has resulted in a 57% average timeline overrun and a 43% cost overrun, the latest survey reveals.
Conducted by IDC and commissioned by Zoho, the "IDC State of SaaS Adoption in India Survey 2024" underscores the business toll of these setbacks. Enterprises incurred average losses of Rs 5.6 crore in missed opportunities, alongside dips in productivity and customer experience.
Zoho CEO, Mani Vembu, and IDC's Associate Vice President, Sharath Srinivasamurthy, stress the necessity for a strategic, platform-driven approach. Such a model, leveraging automation and contextual intelligence, can accelerate SaaS implementation, reducing disruptions and accelerating digital transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sonoco Unveils Hyderabad Performance Hub: A Leap in Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Call: Assam CM Urges Connectivity in Forest Villages
Bangladesh Invites Musk to Propel Digital Transformation with Starlink
112th EPFO Executive Committee Meeting Highlights Key Reforms and Digital Transformation Initiatives
Decade of Digital Transformations: PFMS Revolutionizes India's Financial Management