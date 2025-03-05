New Guidelines Boost Optical Fiber Use in Power Sector

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has introduced new guidelines designed to enhance the allocation, sharing, and utilization of optical fibers across the power sector.

These guidelines lay down a clear framework to standardize the allocation of fiber cores in Optical Ground Wire and Underground Fiber Optic Cables for power systems, according to a statement from the power ministry.

The initiative underscores the importance of planning for future grid communication needs and mandates adherence to CEA, CERC, and SERC regulations, encouraging utilities to install adequate fiber capacities for future expansion and communication needs.

