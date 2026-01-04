Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korea Tests Ballistic Missiles

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast. The launch comes amid South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's visit to China, where discussions on Korean peninsula peace are expected. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is doubling weapon production capacity.

North Korea has amped up regional tensions with the launch of several ballistic missiles from Pyongyang towards the sea off its east coast early Sunday morning, as reported by South Korea's military.

The incident coincides with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's diplomatic mission to China, where he is set to discuss peace on the Korean peninsula with President Xi Jinping. The recent launch marks Pyongyang's first ballistic missile activity in two months.

Amid these tensions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has signaled a rapid expansion of weapon production capabilities, while military activity continues to increase in the run-up to the Workers' Party Congress.

