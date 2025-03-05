Left Menu

FAA Embraces Multi-Tech Approach to Upgrade Air Traffic Control Systems

The FAA is exploring multiple communication technologies to update the U.S. air traffic control system, testing systems like Starlink, fiber, and wireless. Amidst discussions of reallocating a $2.4 billion contract from Verizon to Starlink, the FAA, yet to decide, emphasizes the need for diverse tech solutions to improve aging systems.

Updated: 05-03-2025 20:29 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a strategic initiative to modernize the United States' air traffic control framework, necessitating the collaboration of various technologies and providers, including Starlink, fiber optics, and wireless systems. These efforts aim to maintain national airspace safety while updating outdated infrastructure.

Speculation over a significant $2.4 billion contract shift from Verizon to Elon Musk's Starlink sparked debate among government officials. While some Democrats advocate for the change, the FAA remains undecided. Last week's reports indicated that the FAA is assessing the contract, emphasizing diversification in technological advancements.

Amid criticisms faced during a House hearing, the FAA is focused on testing multiple terminals, including those in Alaska, Oklahoma City, and Atlantic City. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged Starlink's role but clarified it cannot be the sole solution for network modernizations crucial for pilot data reliability and aviation safety.

