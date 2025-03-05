AI Set to Boost India's Economy by $1 Trillion, Says BJP Leader

Nishikant Dubey, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stated on Wednesday that developments in artificial intelligence (AI) could contribute an additional USD 1 trillion to India's economic growth.

As the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology, Dubey revealed that the committee discussed the impact of AI on banking, revenue, and other related sectors during its Wednesday meeting. According to Dubey, AI's integration could generate employment for 5 to 6 million people.

The prime minister has shown a strong commitment to advancing AI, having recently co-chaired the AI Action Summit. Dubey is optimistic that India will lead globally in AI advancements. The committee also addressed reports concerning budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, which are to be discussed in the upcoming Budget Session.

