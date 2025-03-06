Left Menu

Starlink has no plans to take over any FAA telecom contract

Elon Musk's satellite company SpaceX said Wednesday its Starlink unit has no intent to take over any Federal Communications Commission telecommunications contract, rejecting media reports. "Starlink is a possible partial fix to an aging system. There is no effort or intent for Starlink to 'take over' any existing contract," SpaceX wrote on X.

Elon Musk's satellite company SpaceX said Wednesday its Starlink unit has no intent to take over any Federal Communications Commission telecommunications contract, rejecting media reports.

"Starlink is a possible partial fix to an aging system. There is no effort or intent for Starlink to 'take over' any existing contract," SpaceX wrote on X. "SpaceX is working with L3Harris and the FAA to identify instances where Starlink could serve as a long-term infrastructure upgrade for aviation safety."

