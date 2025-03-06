Infineon and Automotive Research Association of India collaborate to advance automotive semiconductor solutions

Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing advanced semiconductor solutions for the Indian automotive sector. The collaboration will focus on the development of EV inverters and vehicle control units tailored for use in electric vehicles in India. Both parties are enhancing market visibility and promoting these drivetrain solutions in order to drive the adoption of the solutions by automotive manufacturers across the country.

In addition to drivetrain solutions, the collaboration will also cover joint development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) solutions like Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and Lane Keep Assist (LKA).

''We are delighted to partner with ARAI to bring cutting-edge semiconductor solutions to the Indian automotive industry,'' said Chua Chee Seong, President and Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. ''This collaboration will enable us to combine our technological expertise with ARAI's extensive knowledge of the local market, ultimately driving innovation and enhancing the efficiency of automotive semiconductor solutions in India.'' The collaboration also addresses the growing importance of cybersecurity in today's connected cars and software-defined vehicles. Infineon and ARAI will continue to support that products and solutions from both entities address and mitigate various cybersecurity challenges, contributing to robust and secured automotive solutions.

''This alliance will enable the development of sophisticated automotive technologies specifically designed for Indian conditions and requirements,'' said Makarand Pathak, Deputy Director Business Development & Corporate Planning at ARAI. ''Through this collaboration, we aim to create a robust ecosystem for automotive technology development in India, focusing on technologies that enhance vehicle safety, reduce pollution, and improve efficiency.'' About the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), established in 1966, is India's leading automotive R&D organization and was set up by the automotive industry with the Government of India. ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated with the Government of India's Ministry of Heavy Industries. India's Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, has recognized ARAI as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO). Furthermore, ARAI is one of the prime Testing and Certification Agencies designated by the Government of India under Rule 126 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Picture is available at AP About Infineon Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,060 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press Follow us: X - Facebook - LinkedIn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)