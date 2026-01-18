Modi's Madurantakam Mission: NDA's Election Kickoff in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Madurantakam on January 23, according to BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagenthran.

PM Modi's visit seeks to build momentum against the current DMK government, with attention on electoral alliances yet to be finalized. Despite strategic silence on potential ally names like AMMK and DMDK, Nagenthran assured the presence of key leaders on stage.

The NDA's campaign comes amid debates over election manifestos, with AIADMK's pledge for increased financial aid to women contested by the DMK. Meanwhile, concerns over the Hosur International Airport project's approval were dismissed as mere requests for clarifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)