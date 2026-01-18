Left Menu

Modi's Madurantakam Mission: NDA's Election Kickoff in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the NDA's campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on January 23 from Madurantakam. The campaign aims to challenge the ruling DMK government. Alliance discussions and election manifestos are in focus as NDA gears up for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Modi's Madurantakam Mission: NDA's Election Kickoff in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  Country:
  India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Madurantakam on January 23, according to BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagenthran.

PM Modi's visit seeks to build momentum against the current DMK government, with attention on electoral alliances yet to be finalized. Despite strategic silence on potential ally names like AMMK and DMDK, Nagenthran assured the presence of key leaders on stage.

The NDA's campaign comes amid debates over election manifestos, with AIADMK's pledge for increased financial aid to women contested by the DMK. Meanwhile, concerns over the Hosur International Airport project's approval were dismissed as mere requests for clarifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

