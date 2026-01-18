Modi's West Bengal Mission: Projects, Promises, and Political Pitches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday to attend a government event at Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district, where he also addressed a public rally. The visit came after an overnight stay in Assam and included the inauguration of development projects valued at over Rs 830 crore.

During his rally at Singur, a notable site for being the location of the abandoned Tata Nano car plant, Modi is expected to bolster the BJP's stance on encouraging industrial growth in Bengal. On Saturday, the Prime Minister launched several rail and road infrastructure projects in Malda and introduced the first Vande Bharat sleeper trains from Howrah to Guwahati.

In his rally address, Modi focused on the issue of infiltration, accusing the TMC government of allowing illegal immigration that has significantly changed the state's demographic landscape. He claimed these actions have led to increased riots and thrived under the state government's alleged 'patronage and syndicate raj.'

(With inputs from agencies.)