Left Menu

India Semicon Mission-2 in the works; govt mulls supporting ambitious chip designs: IT Secretary

In addition, we have a few more projects which are under evaluation and are expected to be awarded quickly , Krishnan said.He said there is a need to provide more support to make the fabless ecosystem work more efficiently.The design link incentive scheme is undergoing further changes to ensure that it is in a position to support more ambitious design-linked innovations and design initiatives in the country.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:15 IST
India Semicon Mission-2 in the works; govt mulls supporting ambitious chip designs: IT Secretary

The government is ready with an outline of next phase of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and discussions are on internally for its rollout, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Speaking at IESA Vision Summit, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said the government is also mulling supporting ambitious chip design projects in the country as well as semiconductor packaging designs.

''The next stage of ISM is in the works. We have had discussions, discussions with many of the stakeholders, including many amongst you, as to how to design the programme. The design and the outline is ready, and there's undergoing detailed discussions internally in the government,'' he said.

Krishnan in his virtual speech said that the second phase of ISM proposes to provide support for gases and other elements that are required for semiconductor production.

He said that the first phase of ISM had a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore comprising Rs 65,000 crore for chip manufacturing and packaging units, Rs 10,000 crore for modernising semiconductor lab at Mohali and Rs 1,000 crore for the design-linked incentive scheme.

''We have committed more than Rs 60,000 crore to the five major units which are currently under construction. In addition, we have a few more projects which are under evaluation and are expected to be awarded quickly ,'' Krishnan said.

He said there is a need to provide more support to make the fabless ecosystem work more efficiently.

''The design link incentive scheme is undergoing further changes to ensure that it is in a position to support more ambitious design-linked innovations and design initiatives in the country. In addition to designing the chips itself, there is also packaging design which needs to go alongside. We have to really look at how advanced packaging can be supported through the design link scheme as well,'' Krishnan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025