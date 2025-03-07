Zelenskiy's Plea for Peace: A Call for TRUCE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a truce in both air and sea combat, urging additional pressure on Russia after an overnight attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure. Zelenskiy highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution by stopping Russian aggression, emphasizing its role as the sole source of conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a plea for peace, calling for a halt to air and sea hostilities. This appeal follows a significant assault that targeted Ukraine's gas infrastructure, causing widespread damage overnight.
Speaking through the Telegram app, President Zelenskiy emphasized the critical need for further international pressure on Russia. He argued that such efforts are essential to preventing ongoing aggression and to pave the way for genuine peace in the region.
Zelenskiy underscored the importance of identifying Russia as the principal instigator of the conflict, urging that the cessation of its attacks is a fundamental first step towards resolution and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Local Economies Through Sustainable Tourism in Madagascar’s Parks
Trump's Bold Call: Zelenskiy as Dictator Amid Ukraine Peace Push
Mohammed Shami's Brave Comeback: From Injury to Leading India's Pace Attack
Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh 'exaggerated', says Border Guard Bangladesh chief Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.
Celebrating 38 Years of Mizoram's Statehood: A Journey of Peace and Progress