Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a plea for peace, calling for a halt to air and sea hostilities. This appeal follows a significant assault that targeted Ukraine's gas infrastructure, causing widespread damage overnight.

Speaking through the Telegram app, President Zelenskiy emphasized the critical need for further international pressure on Russia. He argued that such efforts are essential to preventing ongoing aggression and to pave the way for genuine peace in the region.

Zelenskiy underscored the importance of identifying Russia as the principal instigator of the conflict, urging that the cessation of its attacks is a fundamental first step towards resolution and stability.

