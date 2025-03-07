SpaceX's Starship Setback: Another Test Explosion Halts Progress

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft suffered another setback, exploding in space after takeoff from Texas, the second consecutive failure for the Mars mission. Firey debris rained down over south Florida and the Bahamas, prompting the FAA to halt some Florida flights.

This marks the eighth test failure for Starship, raising concerns over SpaceX's ambitious plans. SpaceX had successfully overcome early mission stages before, making these repeated failures significant.

Elon Musk responded to this setback by saying the program is progressing and the next attempt is weeks away. FAA investigations are underway as they regulate private launches and ensure future safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)