Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship Setback: Another Test Explosion Halts Progress

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft exploded shortly after lift-off, marking the second consecutive failure for the ambitious Mars mission. Despite Elon Musk deeming the incident a 'minor setback,' the mishap has prompted the FAA to investigate and temporarily halt flights in select Florida regions, impacting SpaceX's plans and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:32 IST
SpaceX's Starship Setback: Another Test Explosion Halts Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft suffered another setback, exploding in space after takeoff from Texas, the second consecutive failure for the Mars mission. Firey debris rained down over south Florida and the Bahamas, prompting the FAA to halt some Florida flights.

This marks the eighth test failure for Starship, raising concerns over SpaceX's ambitious plans. SpaceX had successfully overcome early mission stages before, making these repeated failures significant.

Elon Musk responded to this setback by saying the program is progressing and the next attempt is weeks away. FAA investigations are underway as they regulate private launches and ensure future safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025