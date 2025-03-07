South Africa Rejects Musk's Starlink Claim Amid Licensing Dispute

In a recent development, South African authorities have firmly denied Elon Musk's assertion that his satellite company, Starlink, is barred from operating in the region due to racial dynamics. The South African government and its telecom regulator emphasized that compliance with local legislation, rather than racial factors, governs such operations.

Elon Musk, who took to social media to express his grievances, suggested that his race played a role in Starlink's market access challenges in his native country. However, Clayson Monyela, a high-ranking official from the Department of Foreign Affairs, quickly refuted these comments and stressed that adherence to existing laws is the core issue.

The crux of the matter appears to be South Africa's Black Economic Empowerment act, stipulating that international telecom entities secure 30% local ownership. With notable figures like Communications Minister Solly Malatsi advocating flexible ownership models, Starlink's operational status remains in limbo.

