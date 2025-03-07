Left Menu

South Africa Rejects Musk's Starlink Claim Amid Licensing Dispute

South Africa disputed Elon Musk's claim that Starlink cannot operate there due to racial reasons, clarifying that compliance with local telecom laws, not race, is the issue. The nation's Black Economic Empowerment rules require foreign telecom licensees to sell 30% of local equity to disadvantaged groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, South African authorities have firmly denied Elon Musk's assertion that his satellite company, Starlink, is barred from operating in the region due to racial dynamics. The South African government and its telecom regulator emphasized that compliance with local legislation, rather than racial factors, governs such operations.

Elon Musk, who took to social media to express his grievances, suggested that his race played a role in Starlink's market access challenges in his native country. However, Clayson Monyela, a high-ranking official from the Department of Foreign Affairs, quickly refuted these comments and stressed that adherence to existing laws is the core issue.

The crux of the matter appears to be South Africa's Black Economic Empowerment act, stipulating that international telecom entities secure 30% local ownership. With notable figures like Communications Minister Solly Malatsi advocating flexible ownership models, Starlink's operational status remains in limbo.

