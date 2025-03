SpaceX Starship Explosion Disrupts 240 Flights Amid Space Debris Concerns

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that a SpaceX Starship explosion on Thursday disrupted approximately 240 flights. Debris from the mishap prompted diversions for over two dozen aircraft, resulting in significant travel interruptions.

The incident led to a ground stop at four Florida airports, with departures being delayed for over an hour. The FAA recorded 171 departure delays, 28 flight diversions, and airborne flight holdups lasting around 22 minutes on average.

SpaceX's Starship program, which suffered its second consecutive test failure, faces FAA-mandated investigations. This setback challenges Elon Musk's accelerated timeline for missions to Mars, despite his statements minimizing the impact.

