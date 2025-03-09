Virgin Group's Bold Bid: Challenging Eurostar with $900 Million Rail Plan

In a strategic move to expand its transportation ventures, Richard Branson's Virgin Group seeks to raise 700 million pounds to fund an ambitious cross-channel rail service set to rival Eurostar. This effort, reported by the Financial Times, marks a significant step in Virgin's expansion into the rail industry.

The fundraising strategy includes sourcing 300 million pounds in equity and 400 million pounds in debt, as stated by the company to the Financial Times. Virgin intends to position itself as a cornerstone equity investor, which underscores its commitment to reshaping European rail services.

With the current exchange rate valuing the pound at $1.29, this substantial investment highlights the group's aggressive growth strategy and Branson's desire to increase competition in the sector.

