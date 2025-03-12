Left Menu

Jio and SpaceX Unite for Starlink Rollout in India

Reliance Jio has signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink satellite internet in India. This partnership, amidst competition with Airtel, aims to provide high-speed broadband across the country, enhancing India's digital infrastructure. The agreement is pending necessary authorizations for Starlink in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a strategic move, Reliance Jio partnered with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce the Starlink satellite internet in India. Announced recently, this agreement is aimed at delivering high-speed broadband to rural and remote regions across the country.

The collaboration follows a similar deal between telecom giant Bharti Airtel and SpaceX, highlighting Musk's increasing influence in business and political spheres. Both Jio and Airtel had earlier pushed for an auction to allocate spectrum for satellite services, fearing an administrative allocation could favor SpaceX with lower costs.

Reliance Jio emphasized the transformative impact of this venture, which anticipates improving digital connectivity in India. The agreement underscores the potential for expanded broadband reach and reliability, contributing to a more robust digital ecosystem in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

