Alphabet's New GEMMA 3 Models Unveiled

Alphabet Inc. has announced the launch of GEMMA 3, a series of lightweight, open models. These models are developed from the same research and technology that underpin their previous GEMINI 2.0 models, promising advancements in tech capabilities and applications.

This launch marks another milestone in the company's efforts to push the boundaries of tech development.

