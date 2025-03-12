Alphabet's New GEMMA 3 Models Unveiled
Alphabet Inc. has announced the launch of GEMMA 3, a series of lightweight, open models. These models are developed from the same research and technology that underpin their previous GEMINI 2.0 models, promising advancements in tech capabilities and applications.
