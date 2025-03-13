Left Menu

Airtel and Jio's Starlink Partnerships Spark Controversy in India

Indian political tensions rise as Airtel and Jio announce partnerships with Starlink. Congress accuses PM Narendra Modi of orchestrating the deals to gain favor with President Trump through SpaceX's Elon Musk. Concerns about national security and spectrum allocations persist amidst evolving satellite connectivity landscape.

In a surprising turn of events, telecom giants Airtel and Jio have announced partnerships with Starlink, a satellite internet venture owned by SpaceX's Elon Musk. This move has drawn criticism from Congress, which alleges that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi orchestrated these partnerships to curry favor with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The agreements raise significant questions, particularly regarding national security. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions who will control connectivity, wondering if Starlink or its Indian partners will be able to dictate it. Additionally, the potential preferential treatment toward Musk's venture over other satellite providers remains a point of contention.

Nevertheless, the partnership has resolved long-standing debates between Jio and Airtel about spectrum rights for satellite services in India. With both companies now streamlining Starlink's service expansion into the Indian market, the focus also shifts to Tesla's manufacturing prospects in the country, a subject that attracts further speculation.

