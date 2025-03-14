Left Menu

High-Stakes Reunion in Space: NASA and SpaceX Aim to Bring Astronauts Home

NASA and SpaceX prepare for the Crew-10 mission to bring back astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been on the International Space Station for nine months due to earlier technical issues. Despite political tension, NASA remains focused on safety and successful mission execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:53 IST
High-Stakes Reunion in Space: NASA and SpaceX Aim to Bring Astronauts Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA and SpaceX are set for a high-stakes mission on Friday as they aim to launch a crewed rocket to bring back U.S. astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from the International Space Station. The astronauts were left on board after technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The Crew-10 mission, initially delayed due to an unexpected issue with the rocket's ground systems, is now ready for launch from Florida. NASA confirmed the problem has been resolved, and the weather is 95% favorable for liftoff on Friday at 7:03 p.m. ET, with arrival at the ISS scheduled for Saturday night.

The mission, although embroiled in political debates, underscores the importance of NASA's problem-solving approach in human spaceflight, ensuring the safety and success of its astronauts amid increasing pressure from SpaceX's rapid operational pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

