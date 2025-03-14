High-Stakes Reunion in Space: NASA and SpaceX Aim to Bring Astronauts Home

NASA and SpaceX are set for a high-stakes mission on Friday as they aim to launch a crewed rocket to bring back U.S. astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from the International Space Station. The astronauts were left on board after technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The Crew-10 mission, initially delayed due to an unexpected issue with the rocket's ground systems, is now ready for launch from Florida. NASA confirmed the problem has been resolved, and the weather is 95% favorable for liftoff on Friday at 7:03 p.m. ET, with arrival at the ISS scheduled for Saturday night.

The mission, although embroiled in political debates, underscores the importance of NASA's problem-solving approach in human spaceflight, ensuring the safety and success of its astronauts amid increasing pressure from SpaceX's rapid operational pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)