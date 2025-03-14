Autonomous Robot Revolutionizes Rescue Efforts in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

An advanced autonomous hydraulic-powered robot is at the forefront of a critical rescue operation in the SLBC tunnel, where several individuals remain trapped after a partial collapse.

Equipped with a high-capacity liquid ring vacuum pump and vacuum tank machine, the robot is designed to expedite the soil removal process, capable of shifting 620 cubic meters of soil and debris per hour via a conveyor belt. The use of such machinery replaces manual labor, significantly speeding up the rescue efforts.

Overseeing the operation, State Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar collaborates with teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and others as they work around the clock. Despite recovering the body of Gurpreet Singh, seven others remain unaccounted for, highlighting the urgency of these cutting-edge technological interventions.

