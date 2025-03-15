Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Rebound Amid Trade War Chaos: A Ride on the Economic Rollercoaster

U.S. stocks rebounded after a chaotic week dominated by fears of recession due to President Trump's trade war. All major indexes saw gains, led by tech stocks. Inflation concerns and tariff uncertainties have spurred defensive moves by investors, impacting consumer sentiment and market stability.

U.S. stocks made a notable comeback on Friday as investors hunted for deals following a week of economic turmoil. The ongoing trade war under U.S. President Donald Trump has magnified recession uncertainties, significantly affecting risk appetite among market participants.

The major U.S. indexes surged, with tech-related megacaps grabbing attention. The sector known as the 'Magnificent 7' marked substantial gains, although most remain in negative territory for the year. Chip stocks and the FANG group led the rally, with experts cautiously optimistic about the ongoing impact of AI developments on technology shares.

However, the week's positive market movements were clouded by deeper economic concerns. Recent data showed inflation fears precipitously rising and consumer sentiment hitting a near two-year low, exacerbated by indecisive policy signals from the White House. The uncertainty continues to drive investors toward safer assets, like gold, posing broader challenges for market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

