Left Menu

New Era at Intel: Lip-Bu Tan Takes Helm with Ambitious Remit

Intel has appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO, who will receive a $1 million salary and up to $2 million in bonuses. Tan's contract includes a performance target and conditions for stock awards related to company control changes. He replaces Pat Gelsinger effective March 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 04:15 IST
New Era at Intel: Lip-Bu Tan Takes Helm with Ambitious Remit

Intel has named Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO, entrusting the seasoned industry veteran with steering the company towards greater success in chip manufacturing and design. He will officially take charge on March 18, with compensation arrangements that emphasize long-term performance and adaptability to significant company changes.

Tan's employment package includes a $1 million salary and potentially $2 million in annual bonuses. A performance-related stock award condition also specifies eligibility based on potential shifts in company control, a clause absent in former CEO Pat Gelsinger's contract.

Currently, Tan remains active with startups via his venture capital firm, Walden International. This dual role echoes his deep-rooted experience in the tech sector, which fueled his candidacy after Gelsinger's recent departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025