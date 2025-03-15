NASA and SpaceX's Bold Crew-10 Mission Unfurls Amid Politics

On Friday, NASA and SpaceX successfully launched the much-anticipated Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), a critical step in returning astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth. The two astronauts have been stationed at the orbital lab since June, following complications with their initial return vehicle, Boeing's Starliner.

The Crew-10 mission, originally scheduled for later in March, was expedited due to pressure from political figures like former President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The mission's political entanglement underscored the challenges NASA faced in maintaining flight safety and adapting to SpaceX's rapid operational pace.

Despite the political backdrop, NASA and SpaceX's collaboration proved effective. The safe return of current ISS occupants, Wilmore, Williams, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov, is expected following the docking of the Crew-10 spacecraft, marking another successful astronaut exchange for NASA's human spaceflight program.

