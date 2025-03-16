Left Menu

ISRO Unveils Indigenous Microprocessors: A Leap in Space Technology

ISRO, in collaboration with Semiconductor Laboratory, Chandigarh, introduces Vikram 3201 and Kalpana 3201, fully Indian-made 32-bit microprocessors for space applications. These innovations mark India's advancement in high-reliability microprocessors, enhancing the navigation, guidance, and control systems of launch vehicles, bolstering the 'Make-in-India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:14 IST
ISRO Unveils Indigenous Microprocessors: A Leap in Space Technology
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's space technology, ISRO has unveiled the fully indigenous Vikram 3201 and Kalpana 3201 microprocessors, developed in collaboration with the Semiconductor Laboratory in Chandigarh.

The Vikram 3201, a 32-bit microprocessor fabricated at SCL's 180nm CMOS semiconductor fab, stands out as India's first microprocessor ready for the harsh conditions of a space launch. It succeeds the 16-bit Vikram 1601, part of ISRO's avionics system since 2009.

The Kalpana 3201, compliant with the IEEE 1754 Instruction Set Architecture, supports open-source toolsets. These developments signify India's resolve towards 'Atmanirbharata' in space technology and high-reliability microprocessors, with the initial batch tested in the PSLV-C60 mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025