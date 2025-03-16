ISRO Unveils Indigenous Microprocessors: A Leap in Space Technology

In a significant boost to India's space technology, ISRO has unveiled the fully indigenous Vikram 3201 and Kalpana 3201 microprocessors, developed in collaboration with the Semiconductor Laboratory in Chandigarh.

The Vikram 3201, a 32-bit microprocessor fabricated at SCL's 180nm CMOS semiconductor fab, stands out as India's first microprocessor ready for the harsh conditions of a space launch. It succeeds the 16-bit Vikram 1601, part of ISRO's avionics system since 2009.

The Kalpana 3201, compliant with the IEEE 1754 Instruction Set Architecture, supports open-source toolsets. These developments signify India's resolve towards 'Atmanirbharata' in space technology and high-reliability microprocessors, with the initial batch tested in the PSLV-C60 mission.

