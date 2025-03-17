Starship's Mars Mission and SpaceX Crew Swap Success

SpaceX is making headlines again as founder Elon Musk confirms that the Starship, coupled with Tesla's Optimus bot, is on track for a Mars mission by the end of 2026. Musk hinted that human landings on the Red Planet might start as soon as 2029.

In another impressive feat, SpaceX's Crew-10 mission successfully docked with the International Space Station early Sunday. This mission, vital for NASA's latest crew-swap endeavor, will bring astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth after an extensive nine-month stay in orbit.

The Crew Dragon capsule transported the new astronaut crew after a prompt 29-hour journey since launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking another successful chapter in SpaceX's ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)