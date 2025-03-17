Starship's Mars Mission and SpaceX Crew Swap Success
Elon Musk announced Starship's journey to Mars with a Tesla humanoid bot by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, SpaceX successfully delivered a new crew to the International Space Station in a NASA mission, allowing previously stuck astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to return home after nine months.
SpaceX is making headlines again as founder Elon Musk confirms that the Starship, coupled with Tesla's Optimus bot, is on track for a Mars mission by the end of 2026. Musk hinted that human landings on the Red Planet might start as soon as 2029.
In another impressive feat, SpaceX's Crew-10 mission successfully docked with the International Space Station early Sunday. This mission, vital for NASA's latest crew-swap endeavor, will bring astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth after an extensive nine-month stay in orbit.
The Crew Dragon capsule transported the new astronaut crew after a prompt 29-hour journey since launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking another successful chapter in SpaceX's ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starship
- SpaceX
- Elon Musk
- Mars
- Optimus
- NASA
- Astronauts
- Space Station
- ISS
- Crew Dragon
ALSO READ
Stuck in Space: NASA Astronauts' Unexpected Extended Mission
NASA powers down two instruments on twin Voyager spacecraft to save power
Countdown to Earth: Astronauts' Anticipated Return After Nine Months in Space
Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter Lead the Charge at Blue Bay LPGA
NASA's Strategic Shakeup: Offices Closed Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts